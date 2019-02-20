Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police warn petrol station staff about hoax phone calls

John Wood · 20 February, 2019
police tape

West Mercia Police has issued a warning to petrol station staff to be on their guard following a number of identical hoax calls that have been received at petrol stations in Tolladine Road Worcester, and Worcester Road, Great Witley, recently, claiming to be from the regional area manager.

The caller asked how much money and cigarettes were on the premises and whether it was possible to access the safe, although nothing was handed over in either incident.

Two similar incidents have been reported by Gloucestershire Police in Prestbury Road, Cheltenham, and in one of the incidents an alleged taxi took cigarettes from the filling station to a location in Common Lane, Washwood Heath, Birmingham.

Detective constable Debbie Whitehead of West Mercia Police said: “We would urge staff to guard against suspicious calls of this nature and not carry out the instructions given. In case of doubt phone 101, and anyone with information about these particular incidents should quote incident numbers 794S 160219 and 161S 170219 for Worcestershire, and 20190211-0019 for Gloucestershire. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via its website.”

Keywords:

Related articles:

