Robber flees empty handed from raid in Warwickshire

John Wood · 20 February, 2019
Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information following an attempted robbery at a petrol filling station in Bidford-on-Avon.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday, 15 February, at the Esso filling station on High Street.

A man entered the shop, threatened staff and demanded money before running out empty handed. He ran off along the Pleck in the direction of the boatyard and is then believed to have gone down an alleyway and onto the High Street. No one was injured.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, and is believed to have been wearing a black puffa jacket with a white hood up and a scarf covering his face. He is also believed to have spoken with an Irish accent.

Detective sergeant Gavin Lambert from Warwickshire Police said: “Thankfully no one was hurt as a result of this incident but this was a frightening ordeal for staff at the petrol station.

“We are therefore appealing to anyone who may have seen anything or has any information that could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number WK-20190215-0399 of 15 February. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Food Hygiene Training