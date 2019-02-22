Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Ministry report suggests high street shops are too highly taxed

John Wood · 22 February, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed the findings of a new report published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) on the future of high streets and town centres.

The report, which is the result of an inquiry launched last year to which ACS submitted written evidence and was on a panel interviewed by the committee, states that “high street retailers are paying more than their fair share of tax, while online retailers are not contributing enough”.

The report references ACS’ recommendation to apply a different rating methodology for online businesses, such as turnover, within the existing business rates framework. The committee also included in their report ACS’ recommendation for the rating system to incentivise investment rather than discourage it through higher rates bills.

The inquiry’s recommendations on business rates include calls for the Government to consider:

  • introducing a specific ratings methodology for the warehouses of online retailers which is based on turnover above a certain threshold;
  • introducing a 12-month holiday for high street retailers from rates increases which result from investments to improvements in property; and
  • a reduction in the business rates for retailers in high streets and town centres, which would have the additional effect of balancing competition from out-of-town shopping centres.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We welcome this report, which highlights some of the key issues facing high streets in the future and we’re pleased that the findings of the inquiry echo our concerns on business rates. The rates system still acts as a barrier to investment, with retailers in fear of improving their stores because of the increase in rates bills that follows. We urge the Government to act on the recommendations of this report and consider all available options to help retailers invest.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

New forecourt adopts Southern Co-op franc...

Police warn petrol station staff about ho...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training