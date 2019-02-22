Police release CCTV footage of burglary on forecourt

John Wood

Leicestershire Police has released CCTV footage of a burglary at a forecourt shop in an attempt to identify one of the offenders.

At around 4am on 25 January, police believe three suspects broke into the BP garage in Wanlip Road, in Syston, by forcing open a window.

Once inside the building they attempted to prise open the cigarette cabinet but failed and instead left the scene with a quantity of alcohol.

The investigating officer, police constable Claire Cobain, said: “One of the suspects’ faces is seen on CCTV and we are issuing his image in the hope that someone will recognise him and contact us with information.

“If you think you recognise the man in the image or know who was responsible we would like to hear from you.”

To view the footage click here.

Anyone who believes they can identify the man captured on CCTV or has any information about the burglary is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 19*40557.

