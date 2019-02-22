Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Police release CCTV footage of burglary on forecourt

John Wood · 22 February, 2019
police blue light

Leicestershire Police has released CCTV footage of a burglary at a forecourt shop in an attempt to identify one of the offenders.

At around 4am on 25 January, police believe three suspects broke into the BP garage in Wanlip Road, in Syston, by forcing open a window.

Once inside the building they attempted to prise open the cigarette cabinet but failed and instead left the scene with a quantity of alcohol.

The investigating officer, police constable Claire Cobain, said: “One of the suspects’ faces is seen on CCTV and we are issuing his image in the hope that someone will recognise him and contact us with information.

“If you think you recognise the man in the image or know who was responsible we would like to hear from you.”

To view the footage click here.

Anyone who believes they can identify the man captured on CCTV or has any information about the burglary is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 19*40557.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

New forecourt adopts Southern Co-op franc...

Police warn petrol station staff about ho...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training