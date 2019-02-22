Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Drive-offs in East Lancashire up 50% over three years

John Wood · 22 February, 2019
police officer

Drive-offs from petrol filling stations in East Lancashire that have been reported to the police have risen by more than half over the past three years, new figures show.

A Freedom of Information request by the Lancashire Telegraph found there were 589 reported incidents in the eastern part of the county last year.

This is a 51.8% increase on the 388 drive-offs reported in 2015, across Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley and Rossendale.

In 2016 there were 377 reported incidents, which jumped to 503 the following year.

The data showed that fuel was taken from more than 70 petrol filling stations in the area.

Forecourts operated by Tesco and Sainsbury’s, were some of the worst affected last year, along with Euro Garages, which has its head office in Blackburn.

There have been more than 200 reported incidents in East Lancashire’s Tesco stores in the three-year period, including 67 drive-offs in 2017.

In 2018, there were a total of 59 fuel theft incidents at five of Tesco’s service stations in East Lancashire.

Euro Garages, which has its headquarters in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, had fuel stolen 21 times in 2018. This was nearly double the number of reported incidents in 2015.

The figures also show 96% of petrol filling station fuel theft cases in East Lancashire have been unresolved over the last three years, and just 82 out of 1,770 reported cases resulted in someone being taken to court.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

New forecourt adopts Southern Co-op franc...

Police warn petrol station staff about ho...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training