Filling station in North Wales comes to market

John Wood

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to the market Modurdy Dolydd Garage, a rural petrol filling station and MOT garage in the North Wales village of Dolydd.

The forecourt and convenience store trade under the Essar and Mace banners and have been significantly renovated during recent years. The site also comprises an adjoining MOT and car repair garage.

In a separate building, a detached house provides four-bedroom accommodation, ideal for a new owner and their family to live on-site.

The area is popular with visitors due to its proximity to both Snowdonia National Park and Gwydir Forest Park and sees strong levels of passing trade.

Current owner Emyr Hughes, who has run the business for more than 40 years, is seeking a sale in order to retire and commented: “It has been a pleasure to serve the local community, and to run the garage for all these years. I’m looking forward to finding a new owner for the business, and subsequently enjoying a well-deserved retirement.”

Ashley Cobban, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, commented: “This fantastic business offers a wealth of opportunities for potential purchasers, and although the site currently shows decent profitability, there is scope to improve this further by shifting the operation from management-run to owner operated or increasing the currently limited opening hours.

“The business would be well to suited to a hands-on owner operator on account of both the MOT garage and four-bedroom owner’s accommodation offered as part of the sale.”

Essar Modurdy Dolydd Garage is on the market for an asking price of £699,950 for the freehold interest.

