Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP dealer network

John Wood · 22 February, 2019
BP Phoenix Service Station

A newly rebuilt forecourt in the city centre of Bradford has been added to the BP dealer network.

Phoenix Service Station, which is run by brothers Ismail, Nazir and Mohammad Bismillah, has been converted from Gulf branding, and has undergone a full knockdown and rebuild in partnership with forecourt solutions company The McFadden Group.

The site offers a dedicated HGV lane with AdBlue dispensers, and also features a 2,000sq ft Costcutter with Waffilicious sweet and savoury waffles and a Costa Express.

Since reopening as a BP site, the brothers have reported an increase of 30% in the number of customers per week and a 35% increase in fuel sales.

Ish Bismillah commented: “It has been incredibly busy, and we’re so pleased with the look and quality of the redevelopment.”

Howard Nunn, BP’s UK sales manager, commented: “We would like to welcome Ish and his brothers to the BP community and commend them on this fantastic development.

“The quality of this site fits with our strategy to secure locations with strong retail offers and we look forward to seeing Phoenix go from strength to strength. We hope this new partnership demonstrates the benefits of working with BP for dealers of any size.”

Food Hygiene Training