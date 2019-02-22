Bestway awards recognise staff "commitment and exceptional talent"

Merril Boulton

Bestway Wholesale colleagues and supply partners came together last night at a glittering ceremony to celebrate the 2018 Bestway Performance Awards, which recognise talent and excellence across company’s employees for the 2017/18 financial year.

The awards were judged with representatives from each department, and saw 17 colleagues and teams, and three suppliers, recognised for their extraordinary achievements, including ‘Driver of the Year’, ‘Depot of the Year’, ‘Head Office Colleague of the Year’ and ‘Supplier of the Year’.

Managing director Dawood Pervez said: “For over 14 years, our Performance Awards have been central to Bestway in recognising the commitment and exceptional talent we are proud to see within our own, and our suppliers’, businesses.

“The awards are all about championing our people. Whilst there has to be winners within the awards process, every one of our nominees, chosen by their colleagues, are winners. We are enormously proud of our team and wholly committed to ensuring Bestway remains a great place to work, offering strong careers, alongside development, progression and reward.”

The winners included:

Driver of the Year - Stephen Horgan, Bestway Plymouth; Customer Satisfaction - Batleys Leeds; Community award - Bestpets, for their ‘watch the birdie’ campaign; Customer sales representative, at Bestway Vans Direct - Rob Spears, Snacks; customer service centre team member of the year - Linda Ross, customer advisor; retail salesperson of the year - Hitesh Mehta, territory sales manager for London; and depot of the year - Batleys Liverpool.

The three supplier award winners were: Most improved supplier - Lucozade, Ribena, Suntory; most innovative supplier - Diageo Great Britain, for its Gordon’s Pink Gin; and supplier of the year – Coca-Cola European Partners.

