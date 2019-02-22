Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Bestway awards recognise staff "commitment and exceptional talent"

Merril Boulton · 22 February, 2019
Bestway award winners

Bestway Wholesale colleagues and supply partners came together last night at a glittering ceremony to celebrate the 2018 Bestway Performance Awards, which recognise talent and excellence across company’s employees for the 2017/18 financial year.

The awards were judged with representatives from each department, and saw 17 colleagues and teams, and three suppliers, recognised for their extraordinary achievements, including ‘Driver of the Year’, ‘Depot of the Year’, ‘Head Office Colleague of the Year’ and ‘Supplier of the Year’.

Managing director Dawood Pervez said: “For over 14 years, our Performance Awards have been central to Bestway in recognising the commitment and exceptional talent we are proud to see within our own, and our suppliers’, businesses.

“The awards are all about championing our people. Whilst there has to be winners within the awards process, every one of our nominees, chosen by their colleagues, are winners. We are enormously proud of our team and wholly committed to ensuring Bestway remains a great place to work, offering strong careers, alongside development, progression and reward.”

The winners included:

Driver of the Year - Stephen Horgan, Bestway Plymouth; Customer Satisfaction - Batleys Leeds; Community award - Bestpets, for their ‘watch the birdie’ campaign; Customer sales representative, at Bestway Vans Direct - Rob Spears, Snacks; customer service centre team member of the year - Linda Ross, customer advisor; retail salesperson of the year - Hitesh Mehta, territory sales manager for London; and depot of the year - Batleys Liverpool.

The three supplier award winners were: Most improved supplier - Lucozade, Ribena, Suntory; most innovative supplier - Diageo Great Britain, for its Gordon’s Pink Gin; and supplier of the year – Coca-Cola European Partners.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

New forecourt adopts Southern Co-op franc...

Police warn petrol station staff about ho...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

Highland forecourt unveils new Gulf-brand...

Essar Oil strengthens retail team with ne...

Essar announced as new principal sponsor...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

MFG rebrands 110 Spar stores as Londis or...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training