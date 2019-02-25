Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jet unveils new image prototype

Merril Boulton · 25 February, 2019

Jet has unveiled a new image prototype at Jet Abbeyside in Selby, North Yorkshire, one of the fuel brand’s new company-owned sites, acquired from independent retailer Nick Baker last October. 

The new design has been developed in response to dealer and consumer feedback, and incorporates an array of improvements, including an angled canopy with additional LED lighting, clearer signage, branded premium fuels and an innovative pole sign with clear pricing of all products.

The company says the new image shows the company's long-term commitment to the UK retail fuel market; and creates a welcoming environment as well as a refreshed contemporary look that is still distinctively Jet. The prototype image will initially be piloted on Jet’s company-owned sites before a further trial at a number of Jet’s independently-owned sites later this year.

Mary Wolf, managing director UK Marketing at Phillips 66 Limited, says: “We are proud of Jet’s UK heritage, and we are dedicated to remaining a strong, reliable brand that is competitive in the market. We’ve listened to the consumer, and to our dealers and have developed a new image that is modern and inviting, and provides a safe, friendly, clean environment for consumers.

“By strengthening our brand and reimaging our forecourts we will support our dealers to better compete in today’s challenging fuel market.”

