Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Retailers meet police over ATM crime in Northern Ireland

John Wood · 27 February, 2019
PSNI car

Representatives of retailers in Northern Ireland have met senior police officers to discuss their concerns after a spate of ATM thefts from forecourts and other retailers’ premises.

A delegation from the Retail NI trade association met with PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) officers on Tuesday February 26, and after the meeting Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “This was a very useful meeting with the PSNI and we urged them to ensure that resources are put into tackling this problem. These robberies have cost our members hundreds of thousands of pounds and the criminal gangs behind them belong behind bars for a very long time.

“We are satisfied that the PSNI is taking this issue very seriously at a senior and strategic level.”

Roberts said the crimewave added to other problems affecting rural ATMs. Many rural members of Retail NI have lost rate relief on their ATMs because the Northern Ireland Assembly is currently dormant, and there has been a new added transaction charge by the main supplier of the machines.

He added: “With so many bank branch closures, our members provide an invaluable service to many rural communities to access cash with their ATMs. Unless we see a crackdown on the robberies, a restoration of the rate relief and resolution on the transaction charge, many rural areas of Northern Ireland could be ATM free zones which will have a negative impact on consumers and rural communities.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Filling station in North Wales comes to m...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Bestway awards recognise staff "commitmen...

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Essar is new principal sponsor for Foreco...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

Rusdene Group trials new Vapestore concepts

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training