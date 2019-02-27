Robbers tie-up and assault forecourt worker

John Wood

Officers from Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a petrol station in Dunchurch, on the outskirts of Rugby, during which a staff member was tied up and assaulted.

It occurred between 9.45pm and 10.25pm on Friday 22 February at Dunchurch Service Station, Coventry Road, Dunchurch.

During the incident three men entered the service station, tied the staff member’s hands together and assaulted him. They then stole cigarettes, cash and the victim’s mobile phone and car. The car was later found abandoned in the local area.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting crime number 23/7722/19.

