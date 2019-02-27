Petrol station owner fights off armed masked raider

John Wood

A petrol station owner has fought off a masked armed robber.

Himanshu Aligh was locking up the Murco Garage in Tiverton, Devon, when he was approached from behind by a man wearing a mask and carrying a suspected pistol, and was pushed to the ground in the doorway of his shop.

However, he sprang back to his feet and pushed his attacker back onto the forecourt where a fight took place before the attacker fled.

Detective sergeant Simon Andrews of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “It was reported that a male offender approached the victim from behind while he was locking up the garage. The offender was believed to be in possession of a firearm and had his face covered with a Guy Fawkes mask.

“An altercation subsequently took place on the forecourt before the offender left on foot in the direction of Heathcote Way. Thankfully the victim was uninjured during the incident and the offender fled the scene empty handed.

“The offender is described as a white male of medium build and around 5ft 7ins tall. He had short dark hair, with a receding hairline and a bald patch. He was wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a distinctive light blue hooded top that had white cords. He also had what appeared to be black electrical tape wrapped around his left arm.

“We would appeal for any witnesses and anyone with any information to contact police.”

The attack took place at around 9pm on Saturday 16 February.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/014800/19.

