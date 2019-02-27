Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Petrol station owner fights off armed masked raider

John Wood · 27 February, 2019
police blue light

A petrol station owner has fought off a masked armed robber.

Himanshu Aligh was locking up the Murco Garage in Tiverton, Devon, when he was approached from behind by a man wearing a mask and carrying a suspected pistol, and was pushed to the ground in the doorway of his shop.

However, he sprang back to his feet and pushed his attacker back onto the forecourt where a fight took place before the attacker fled.

Detective sergeant Simon Andrews of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “It was reported that a male offender approached the victim from behind while he was locking up the garage. The offender was believed to be in possession of a firearm and had his face covered with a Guy Fawkes mask.

“An altercation subsequently took place on the forecourt before the offender left on foot in the direction of Heathcote Way. Thankfully the victim was uninjured during the incident and the offender fled the scene empty handed.

“The offender is described as a white male of medium build and around 5ft 7ins tall. He had short dark hair, with a receding hairline and a bald patch. He was wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a distinctive light blue hooded top that had white cords. He also had what appeared to be black electrical tape wrapped around his left arm.

“We would appeal for any witnesses and anyone with any information to contact police.”

The attack took place at around 9pm on Saturday 16 February.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/014800/19.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Filling station in North Wales comes to m...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Bestway awards recognise staff "commitmen...

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Essar is new principal sponsor for Foreco...

Valero appoints new sales manager for Nor...

Rusdene Group trials new Vapestore concepts

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Fast growing Top 50 Indies groups snap up...

Euro Garages planning MSA "unlike any oth...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training