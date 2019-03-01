Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Police check car washes over modern slavery concerns

John Wood · 01 March, 2019
police badge

Police, backed up by officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), Immigration Enforcement and by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), have visited five car washes in Cleveland after concerns were raised about modern day slavery.

The sites were targeted by members of Cleveland Police’s VEMT (vulnerable, exploited, missing, trafficked) team after 50 reports were made through the ‘Safe Car Wash’ app, detailing concerns about conditions in the Cleveland force area.

Officers didn’t find any safeguarding issues during the visits to the sites – three in Middlesbrough, one in Hartlepool and one in the Stockton – but action was taken by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) at two Middlesbrough car washes.

One person was found to be working illegally by Immigration Enforcement.

Cleveland Police’s detective superintendent Lisa Theaker, head of protecting vulnerable people, said: “We are grateful to people for sharing their concerns and will always act on information.

“There were no immediate safeguarding issues for us but action was taken by partners. We will continue to work with our partners to build intelligence and to detect and disrupt modern day slavery.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “HSE, along with partner agencies, has conducted an operation in Cleveland in relation to the operation of car washes to ensure the safety, health and welfare of both the people working there and its customers.

“Issues were found at two of the car washes visited relating to the electrical systems and equipment being used and enforcement action was taken to prevent injury or death.”

GLAA senior investigating officer Dave Powell said: “Hand car washes are visible in our communities and while many operate lawfully, others hide exploitation which can include non-payment of the national minimum wage, unsafe living and working conditions, and even physical violence.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet unveils new image prototype

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Filling station in North Wales comes to m...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Essar is new principal sponsor for Foreco...

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training