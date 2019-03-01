Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Detectives investigate attempt to steal ATM from forecourt

John Wood · 01 March, 2019
police tape

Detectives from Kent Police are appealing for information following the attempted theft of a cash machine from the Esso garage at Maidstone Road, in Paddock Wood, in the early hours of 28 February.

Police were called at 3am after a vehicle described as a blue 4x4 truck attempted unsuccessfully to pull out the forecourt cash machine with a chain and hook, damaging the machine’s casing.

A bumper, believed to be from the vehicle the criminals were using, was also left at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the criminals on the forecourt is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting 28-0124. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 February 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.2257.90129.92120.18
East Midlands128.8581.15131.08119.59
London129.4365.90132.55119.95
North East127.76131.63117.87
North West128.6357.70132.07118.91
Northern Ireland127.32125.70118.52
Scotland128.94129.47118.93
South East129.7257.70130.97120.45
South West129.1067.90129.70120.06
Wales128.23130.05118.68
West Midlands128.68132.84119.37
Yorkshire & Humber128.22130.47118.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet unveils new image prototype

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Filling station in North Wales comes to m...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Essar is new principal sponsor for Foreco...

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Redeveloped Bradford forecourt joins BP d...

Ascona makes its third acquisition in a m...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training