Detectives investigate attempt to steal ATM from forecourt

John Wood

Detectives from Kent Police are appealing for information following the attempted theft of a cash machine from the Esso garage at Maidstone Road, in Paddock Wood, in the early hours of 28 February.

Police were called at 3am after a vehicle described as a blue 4x4 truck attempted unsuccessfully to pull out the forecourt cash machine with a chain and hook, damaging the machine’s casing.

A bumper, believed to be from the vehicle the criminals were using, was also left at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the criminals on the forecourt is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting 28-0124. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

