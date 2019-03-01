Essar Oil UK appoints Mark Amor as head of commercial

John Wood

Mark Amor, head of commercial, Essar Oil UK (Photo: )

Essar Oil UK has announced the appointment of Mark Amor as head of commercial.

He has more than 28 years’ experience working in the downstream oil industry. He joined BP as a graduate in management sciences and operational research in 1991 and held various commercial leadership roles in the supply, logistics & network planning, operations, sales & marketing functions, including head of supply and logistics (and executive member of the Air BP global leadership team), and global sales and marketing director for commercial airlines.

Prior to joining Essar, Amor was vice president for commercial development at World Fuel Services, where he led the acquisition and integration of ExxonMobil's global aviation business and developed World Fuel's presence in various aviation markets in Europe and Oceania.

S Thangapandian, chief executive officer, Essar Oil UK, commented: “This is another significant appointment as we continue to strengthen the management team at Essar Oil UK. Mark brings with him huge experience in the commercial sector and an excellent reputation in the downstream oil industry. Essar has a clear strategic vision to further grow its UK commercial operations, which was demonstrated by our recent acquisition of BP infrastructure assets, and Mark will be a key driver in achieving this ambition.”

Amor said: “I’m delighted to be joining Essar Oil UK at this exciting time of expansion and transformation. Supplying in excess of 16% of the country’s road transport fuel, Essar continues to invest to meet the UK's energy needs. I look forward to working with the team to deliver the solutions and services that our customers and partners need to sustain and grow their businesses.”

