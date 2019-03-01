Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Rontec boosts pre-tax profits by 8% to £28.8m

John Wood · 01 March, 2019
Morrisons Daily on Rontec site
There are now 47 Morrisons Daily stores at Rontec sites
  (Photo:  )

Top 50 Indie Rontec has revealed it increased pre-tax profits by 8% to £28.8m on turnover of £1.2bn in its accounts for the year to September 30, 2018, which have just been published.

In his chairman’s statement, Gerald Ronson said that although fuel volumes had been under pressure, shop sales increased by 5% on a like-for-like basis.

He added: “We continue to develop our non-fuel activities and, in particular, our relationship with Morrisons, where we now have 47 sites operating under their brand.”

He also announced the recent promotion of three senior executives – operations director Nick Lowe, fuels and IT director Tom Cookson and finance director Tracy Maloney – to the board.

During the year to group’s parent company acquired all the shares held by outside investors, meaning Rontec Roadside Retail is now owned solely by Gerald Ronson, the Gerald and Gail Ronson Family Foundation and Ronson family trusts.

The company also signed a five-year fuel supply deal with BP worth £2bn.

Food Hygiene Training