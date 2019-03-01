Gulf Retail unveils app-based loyalty platform

Gulf Retail is rolling-out out a new forecourt loyalty platform, Oomph, across its UK network, utilising latest technology to drive new revenues to its dealers and enable them to strengthen customer retention.

Working in partnership with Azpiral, the new initiative allows Gulf dealers to talk to their customers and tailor offers to specific groups via SMS, email and a dedicated phone app to boost in-store profits and strengthen community ties.

Oomph will roll-out in April to dealers across the country and will be deployed across the Gempay network. At the point of purchase customers will be rewarded with points utilising the app and smart card with accumulated points redeemable to support local charities and enter a ‘big ticket’ monthly draw. In addition, dealers can reward their customers with member-only offers such as in store-discounts, free coffees and car washes.

“Oomph is being launched in response to requests from Gulf dealers and many of the larger dealer groups who see great merit in providing their customers with a nationwide loyalty platform with local marketing capabilities,” explained Gerry Welsh, retail marketing manager, Certas Energy.

“Working with the market leader in digital customer engagement means that our dealers, by integrating their EPOS with the Gulf platform, can understand more fully the buying behaviour of their customers and have the tools at their fingertips to communicate bespoke home-store offers. It’s a robust and very user-friendly platform that allows Gulf dealers to deploy offers and promotions specific to their business alongside the core benefits of this nationwide loyalty platform.”

Oomph will be available to all UK Gulf forecourts and is compatible on both Apple and Android devices.

“Working with the industry experts in this field ensures that Oomph can evolve in line with consumer trends,” adds Welsh. “Our immediate goal is to come to market with a fresh and exciting loyalty scheme that is embraced by our dealers and their customers. We are in discussions with several global brands to further develop the ‘Monthly Prize Haul’ and shall use our COCO estate as a test bed for new ideas. We plan to make Oomph the most engaging loyalty platform in the industry for consumers and the most cost effective for dealers and can see no bounds to its future potential.”

