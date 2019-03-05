Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
DRB UK Maintenance Services renamed Emtec Petroleum

John Wood · 05 March, 2019
MFG's North Ferriby site
DRB installed signage at MFG's North Ferriby site
  (Photo:  )

DRB UK Maintenance Services has announced that from March 1, 2019, it will be trading under the name of Emtec Petroleum.

Managing director Robert McArthur explained: “It makes sense that since we have been part of the Emtec Group for more than 11 years that we fall into line with our sister group companies in terms of title and branding.

“We will retain our registered name DRB UK Maintenance Services Ltd, while trading in the petroleum retail sector as Emtec Petroleum.

“Since forming the company in 1980 I am extremely proud of where the company now sits as one of the top service providers in the UK and the reputation DRB’s staff and engineers have earned over the past 38 years, for delivering a quality national service to all our clients throughout the whole of the UK.

“I would like to thank all our clients for the loyalty they have shown to DRB throughout the years and look forward to beginning a new chapter in the company’s history under the Emtec Petroleum Banner.”

Last year the company carried out contracts for some of the biggest forecourt groups installing signage at 80 MFG sites and installation of the Esso Synergy brand across 70 Euro Garages sites.

The company was also one of three electrical contractors in partnership with Shell/Artelia on a £70m project across various sites for Waitrose and Budgens.

01698 808030
www.emtecgroup.co.uk

