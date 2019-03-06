Kent police make seven arrests over ATM thefts

John Wood

Kent police have arrested seven men in connection with a rash of ATM thefts across the South East.

They executed warrants in Brentwood, Harlow and Stansted Abbotts following the theft of 10 ATM machines in Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey from March last year.

The warrants also follow over 100 investigations by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Chief inspector Matt Cornish, divisional commander for Harlow, said: “Today’s warrants were a success with seven people in custody in connection with numerous cash machine thefts in the region.

“The warrants have followed some fantastic work by Harlow's Community Policing Team and our Serious Crime Directorate, who have both investigated dozens of crimes involving organised crime groups that have stretched many constituencies and counties.

“I would like to thank them for the hard work and dedication in helping to make communities like Harlow a safer place.”

Four men are also due in Isleworth Crown Court for a trial on May 28 in connection with ATM theft offences in London and Essex.

The conspiracy to burgle charges were secured in partnership with Metropolitan Police Service, which is managing the case.

