Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS calls for consumers access to cash to be protected

John Wood · 06 March, 2019
ATM keyboard

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed the publication of the final Access to Cash Review, calling on the Government to ensure that consumer’s access to cash is protected in the future.

The review notes that while the UK’s cash use is in decline, it is still a long way away from becoming a cashless society as millions of people still rely on cash on a daily basis.

The review found that 17% of the UK population (eight million adults) would struggle to cope in a cashless society, while 97% of the population still carry cash on them.

One of the areas that the review considers is consumers’ access to cash through ATMs. The review found that more than 90% of cash is accessed via ATMs, but that the number of withdrawals is down 5% in 2018 compared to 2017.

ACS has frequently raised concerns about the impact of Link cutting the interchange fee for ATM operators, which is leading to some machines being removed from convenience stores and others being moved to a less popular charging model.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “This timely and welcome review makes clear that people still rely on cash every day and will do for years to come.

“Local shops play a crucial role in providing free access to cash for local customers through a network of cash machines, but this is under threat right now as a result of Link cutting the payments to cash machine operators. Access to cash must be protected in the future, especially in rural and isolated areas where thousands of people risk being cut off completely.”

The review makes the following recommendations to ensure that access to cash is protected in future:

• guarantee access to cash;

• ensure cash remains widely accepted;

• create a more efficient, effective and resilient wholesale cash infrastructure;

• make digital payments an option for everyone; and

• ensure joined-up oversight and regulation of cash.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.42133.26121.23
East Midlands130.04135.51120.85
London130.53133.91121.13
North East129.0662.90135.15119.41
North West129.6357.70135.31120.06
Northern Ireland128.19127.50119.19
Scotland130.21132.06120.28
South East130.7864.90134.03121.50
South West130.2267.90132.08120.94
Wales129.34129.57119.46
West Midlands129.94132.95120.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.34134.00119.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Government announces new rules for labell...

Rontec boosts pre-tax profits by 8% to £2...

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Government announces new rules for labell...

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Government announces new rules for labell...

Poll

See Results

Are you disappointed by the government's lack of tough action in tackling rogue operators following its inquiry into the hand car wash sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training