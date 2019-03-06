Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Pod Point wins investment to support expansion

John Wood · 06 March, 2019
Tesco's electric charging
Pod Point is powering Tesco and Volkswagen's charging initiative
  (Photo:  )

Legal & General Capital has taken a 13% stake in Pod Point, the company powering Tesco and Volkswagen’s plans to set up 2,400 electric vehicle charging bays across 600 Tesco stores.

Through its Future Cities business, Legal & General aims to make investments that are focused on creating sustainable communities with good employment opportunities, high quality and varied housing in a digitally-connected and clean environment. Legal & General said it believes that electric vehicles will be an integral part of delivering that clean environment and transforming the UK’s transport systems.

Legal & General’s investment in Pod Point will support its strategic expansion, accelerating the growth of the business as it continues to build a network of intelligent electric vehicle charging stations across the UK.

John Bromley, head of clean energy for Legal & General’s Future Cities business, said: “With an increased number of electric vehicles expected on the road over the next 10-20 years, the availability of home, destination, workplace and public charging points will be vital to support this growth. Our investment in Pod Point provides clear synergies across Legal & General’s businesses, presenting opportunities to install Pod Point electric charging points across our real estate portfolio and in our new homes.

“Our investment in Pod Point anticipates a clean, electric and digital energy future that will be accessible and affordable for all.”

Erik Fairbairn, CEO of Pod Point, commented: “Legal & General’s Future Cities’ business is a great fit for Pod Point’s own vision, which is for travel that doesn’t damage the Earth. By welcoming Legal & General on board as a shareholder it feels like we’re one step closer to achieving this ambition. The growth capital provided will enable us to continue developing industry leading EV charging solutions and increase the range of locations EV drivers will be able to charge on a Pod Point across Legal and General's vast real estate and homes portfolio.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.42133.26121.23
East Midlands130.04135.51120.85
London130.53133.91121.13
North East129.0662.90135.15119.41
North West129.6357.70135.31120.06
Northern Ireland128.19127.50119.19
Scotland130.21132.06120.28
South East130.7864.90134.03121.50
South West130.2267.90132.08120.94
Wales129.34129.57119.46
West Midlands129.94132.95120.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.34134.00119.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Government announces new rules for labell...

Rontec boosts pre-tax profits by 8% to £2...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training