Council to decide on rival M42 motorway services schemes

A long drawn out planning battle to build a motorway service area (MSA) on the M42 could finally be resolved later this month.

In 2014 Extra MSA and Applegreen both applied for permission to build MSAs on the M42, and after numerous delays both planning applications are due to be considered by Solihull Council on March 27.

Extra MSA has worked up plans for a £65m MSA and hotel on a 169-acre site on both sides of the M42 between junctions five and six.

Meanwhile, Applegreen says it will create approximately 300 jobs at junction 4 of the motorway, near Shirley, with a two-storey amenity area, parking for 611 cars, 11 coaches and 77 HGV vehicles and separate fuel facilities for coaches and trucks.

Applegreen also pledges to offer fuel at competitive prices with fuel price displays on the motorway signage so motorists can see the value on offer.

In a consultation with local residents in 2016, Applegreen highlighted the way its scheme would minimise its environmental impact with a grass roof and extensive planting on the 21.6 acre site, similar to the 2015 Forecourt Trader of the Year award-winning M5 services at Gloucester. The schemes share the same designer, AFL Architects.

Applegreen contrasted the compact size of its scheme with the other one which it said would require the removal of nearly half an acre of ancient woodland. It added that far less infrastructure would be required by its scheme.

