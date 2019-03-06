Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Council to decide on rival M42 motorway services schemes

John Wood · 06 March, 2019
impression of Applegreen's M42 services
An image Applegreen produced for for its 2016 consultation
  (Photo:  )

A long drawn out planning battle to build a motorway service area (MSA) on the M42 could finally be resolved later this month.

In 2014 Extra MSA and Applegreen both applied for permission to build MSAs on the M42, and after numerous delays both planning applications are due to be considered by Solihull Council on March 27.

Extra MSA has worked up plans for a £65m MSA and hotel on a 169-acre site on both sides of the M42 between junctions five and six.

Meanwhile, Applegreen says it will create approximately 300 jobs at junction 4 of the motorway, near Shirley, with a two-storey amenity area, parking for 611 cars, 11 coaches and 77 HGV vehicles and separate fuel facilities for coaches and trucks.

Applegreen also pledges to offer fuel at competitive prices with fuel price displays on the motorway signage so motorists can see the value on offer.

In a consultation with local residents in 2016, Applegreen highlighted the way its scheme would minimise its environmental impact with a grass roof and extensive planting on the 21.6 acre site, similar to the 2015 Forecourt Trader of the Year award-winning M5 services at Gloucester. The schemes share the same designer, AFL Architects.

Applegreen contrasted the compact size of its scheme with the other one which it said would require the removal of nearly half an acre of ancient woodland. It added that far less infrastructure would be required by its scheme.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.42133.26121.23
East Midlands130.04135.51120.85
London130.53133.91121.13
North East129.0662.90135.15119.41
North West129.6357.70135.31120.06
Northern Ireland128.19127.50119.19
Scotland130.21132.06120.28
South East130.7864.90134.03121.50
South West130.2267.90132.08120.94
Wales129.34129.57119.46
West Midlands129.94132.95120.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.34134.00119.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Government announces new rules for labell...

Rontec boosts pre-tax profits by 8% to £2...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Ascona Group reveals plans to more than d...

Essar Oil UK acquires BP assets to prepar...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training