MFG site denied 24-hour off licence· 08 March, 2019
MFG Ruthin in Denbighshire has been refused a 24-hour off licence. It already has a licence to sell alcohol from 6am to 11pm but wanted to extend this to reflect its 24-hour trading.
Earlier this week, the three members of Denbighshire’s sub-licensing committee granted the site permission to sell late night refreshments (hot drinks but not hot food) but refused the 24-hour off licence.
The council received nine letters about the application from residents worried about noise and anti-social behaviour. The forecourt is close to three pubs and there were concerns that the pubs’ customers would move on to the site, which is surrounded by flats and houses, and carry on drinking.
But licensing specialist Robert Botkai, who represented MFG Ruthin said that in the vast majority of cases fears that residents have, never materialise.
