TSG acquires Cameron Forecourt

Tracy West

TSG UK’s acquisition of commercial fuelling specialist Cameron Forecourt has completed, with TSG saying it’s a great fit as it complements its dominant position in retail fuelling, creating a “unique organisation with significant capabilities to serve the fuelling demands of the UK”.

Barry Jenner, former managing director of Cameron Forecourt, said: “The opportunities for Cameron Forecourt under TSG’s ownership are incredibly exciting. As a combined company we have the opportunity to offer new services and capabilities that are currently unavailable to the commercial fuelling market.”

Jenner is now business development director at Cameron Forecourt, and will focus on the smooth integration of the two companies. “I will spend the coming months concentrating on the transference of ownership and make the process as smooth as possible for all parties, including staff, suppliers, distributors and most importantly our loyal customers, who will ultimately reap the benefits.”

TSG has a presence in 30 countries with over 2,400 field engineers and around 40,000 fuelling sites under direct service. Cameron Forecourt joins the established TSG Fleet activity in the UK and brings its wealth of expertise and experience to the development of this key sector for TSG.