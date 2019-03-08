ChargePoint Services to provide electric charging in Surrey borough

Merril Boulton

ChargePoint Services and Waverley Borough Council have announced plans to provide electric vehicle charging for drivers across the borough. The GeniePoint Network will be extended to include 50kW+ GeniePoint rapid chargers in Farnham, Haslemere, Godalming and Cranleigh – all high traffic areas.

The GeniePoints will be situated in Waverley Borough Council owned central car parks, aiming to provide easily accessible, reliable, rapid charging to local residents, commuters, taxi and courier drivers, and other EV drivers passing through the area.

The GeniePoint Network says it has almost 200 rapid chargers around the country making it easy for EV drivers to use their vehicles for work and leisure.

Councillor Julia Potts, Leader of Waverley Borough Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to encourage greater use of electric vehicles in the borough. Being able to provide the infrastructure for residents to switch to using electric vehicles and do their bit for the environment, will not only cut motoring costs but also play a part in improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions in the future. We hope this will give residents and businesses the confidence to invest in electric vehicles when they replace their cars.”

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said: “We are in an extremely exciting time within both the motoring and energy markets, with the anticipation of new models of pure electric vehicles being launched over the coming 12-24 months offering longer-range and reduced charging times. We continue our collective rollout of 50kW+ GeniePoint rapid charging at premium locations across the UK, offering a premium service to support the intensifying demand for electric vehicle charging across the UK road infrastructure.”

Councillor Andrew Bolton, Portfolio Holder for Environment at Waverley Borough Council, said: “One of the council’s ambitions is to help provide clean and safe neighbourhoods by using innovation and technology to reduce the impact on the environment. Compared to neighbouring counties, we have one of the fastest growth rates in terms of residents' take-up of pure electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs). These rapid chargers will encourage more EVs, attract visitors and provide a valuable resource for local residents.”