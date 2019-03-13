Suffolk Police investigating after failed cash machine heist

John Wood

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted theft of a cash machine in Great Barton.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am on Saturday 9 March at the Esso service station in The Street.

A car pulled up outside and two people wearing high-visibility jackets got out and hooked-up a cable to the cashpoint. A third person who remained in the car then drove the vehicle forward and attempted to pull the cash machine out, but this was not successful and the vehicle drove off towards Bury St Edmunds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 13408/19, or alternatively call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: