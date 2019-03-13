Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Knife-wielding robber escapes with £200 in cash

John Wood · 13 March, 2019
Detectives from Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Westbury on Monday March 11.

Police were alerted at about 10.30pm to a report of a robbery at the Esso Service Station in Warminster Road, Westbury.

A man had entered the store, threatened a staff member with a knife and fled with about £200 in cash. Nobody was injured.

The man is described as white, possibly bald or with a shaved head, wearing a thick black or dark blue jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles. He ran off up the hill in Orchard Road.

Officers attended and a search was carried out, but nobody matching the description was located and enquiries are continuing.

Detective inspector Nick Mawson, from Central CID, said: “We know this incident will be alarming to the public, and it was obviously a frightening experience for the member of staff involved.

“We are still at a very early stage of our investigation, but we will of course be considering whether this is linked to recent similar crimes in Trowbridge and Winsley.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, including seeing a man matching the description of our suspect, to call us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call Central CID on 101 and quote crime reference number 54190024417. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

