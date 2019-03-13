Home · News · Latest News
PRA arranges Business Breakout in Belfast· 13 March, 2019
The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Belfast on Thursday March 28.
The event will be at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, 117 Milltown Road, Shaws Bridge, with registration from 10am.
Presentations will include:
• PRA – market update;
• PRA – AFID fuel labelling;
• Edge Petrol – fuel margins under the microscope;
• Grip Hero – revolutionising forecourt hand protection; and
• Henderson Technology – EDGEPos innovations.
A free buffet lunch will be provided with opportunities to network.
To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
