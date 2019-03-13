Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
CCTV footage shows staff member hit and run on forecourt

John Wood · 13 March, 2019
CCTV footage

Dramatic CCTV footage of a forecourt staff member being knocked down by a driver who failed to pay for their fuel has been released in a bid to identify her attacker.

In footage released by the Texaco garage in Leicester Road, Lutterworth, a man can be seen filling an Audi RS6 with fuel before reversing out to leave without paying.

The staff member runs out to stop the car, but it drives into her, leaving her flat out on the forecourt, and flees.

Leicestershire Police said the assault, which left the woman with a black eye and bruising to her leg, happened about 8:15pm on Sunday March 10.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman was treated at the scene.

James Peakes, managing director of the petrol station, said: “We are concerned for our staff. I would ask anyone who knows who this is to contact the police.

“Hopefully she will have no lasting injuries but it could have been a lot worse than it was.”

Click here to see the CCTV footage.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.5857.70131.02121.25
East Midlands130.10132.90120.67
London130.7058.90132.45121.26
North East129.08134.29119.18
North West129.62132.39119.92
Northern Ireland128.35125.75119.27
Scotland130.17130.45120.18
South East130.8571.90133.04121.53
South West130.29132.15121.01
Wales129.28127.89119.64
West Midlands129.9664.90133.23120.58
Yorkshire & Humber129.42131.73119.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Food Hygiene Training