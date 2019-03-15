Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Moto installs additional Changing Places toilets

John Wood · 15 March, 2019
Moto disabled toilet

Moto has opened two more Changing Places assisted accessible toilets, at its Medway and Leigh Delamere services, which takes the total of Changing Places at the UK motorway services network to more than 30.

The facilities provide people with disabilities who need help to toilet, and their carers, the appropriate space and equipment.

Claire Haymes, Changing Places project co-ordinator for Closomat, which installed the facilites, said: “We know that people who need Changing Places toilets make a point of going to venues that accommodate them. Services that have installed them have reported an obvious increase in visitors, and multiple daily usage of the facility.

“These latest Changing Places we have installed contribute towards the relief - for the tens of thousands of people who need Changing Places - of knowing that, when they’re travelling on the motorway at least, they will be able to enjoy a comfort break in an appropriate environment, and they now have a greater choice as to where they break their journey.”

