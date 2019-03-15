Burglar steals cash from Hampshire service station

John Wood

A burglar broke into a Hampshire petrol station and filled a bag for life with cash before fleeing, according to police.

The break-in was at Hinton Service Station, on the A35 Lyndhurst Road at around 2.45am on Monday March 11, when the burglar entered the Best One shop and stole money from inside.

Police have issued a description of a suspect they would like to speak to.

They are described as aged 20 to 40 years of age, between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall and of slim build.

They were wearing a black Superdry jacket, with red/dark pink lining and detailing, black skinny jeans/trousers, black pointed-style shoes and black gloves and carrying a light blue bag for life.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190084885, or they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where information can be left anonymously.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: