Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Council tightens up controls for hand car washes

John Wood · 15 March, 2019
washing a car by hand

Cheshire East Council is to draw up clearer rules for dealing with planning applications for hand car washes – following concerns around a number of operation issues.

The local authority will work with partners, including the Environment Agency and water utilities companies, to discuss a wide range of concerns that emerge from both authorised and unauthorised hand car washes across the county.

In 2018, the council received eight applications for car wash facilities on six sites. Three were withdrawn, two refused permission and two approved with conditions. One is still awaiting a decision.

A report by planning officers highlights a number of issues faced by Cheshire East Council and other UK local authorities owing to the proliferation of hand car washes, some of which spring up without planning permission.

The council will produce a supplementary planning document, which may be put before cabinet later this year. The document will seek to give clearer guidance around a number of planning issues, including noise nuisance, unsightly canopies, standing traffic in residential areas and potential air quality issues and foul water contamination.

Councillor Ainsley Arnold, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for housing, planning and regeneration, said: “We recognise there are a number of perfectly legitimate authorised hand car washes operating around the borough, which provide a good service and meet all the conditions required of the operator.

“Cheshire East, along with other local authorities, wishes to regularise the planning aspects of this industry and will look at how current planning policy – and other council policies – may need to be updated to take into account the many issues that need to be examined when dealing with fresh applications.”

While current planning applications have been determined within the existing policy framework, the council has become aware that this type of activity is a cause of growing concern.

It is considered that multi-agency partnership working will provide the best vehicle for co-ordinated management and regulation of hand car washes at a local level.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.5857.70131.02121.25
East Midlands130.10132.90120.67
London130.7058.90132.45121.26
North East129.08134.29119.18
North West129.62132.39119.92
Northern Ireland128.35125.75119.27
Scotland130.17130.45120.18
South East130.8571.90133.04121.53
South West130.29132.15121.01
Wales129.28127.89119.64
West Midlands129.9664.90133.23120.58
Yorkshire & Humber129.42131.73119.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

CCTV footage shows staff member hit and r...

Top 50 Indie relaunches Tonbridge site af...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Government announces new rules for labell...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training