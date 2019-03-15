Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Robbers threaten female forecourt assistant with machete

John Wood · 15 March, 2019
police tape

Detectives from Wiltshire Police are investigating a knife-point robbery at a petrol station in Swindon on Tuesday March 12.

At approximately 10.20pm, two men entered the Applegreen petrol station on Great Western Way and demanded money from the cashier.

One of the men was carrying what is believed to have been a machete and held it in the direction of the woman working behind the till.

The second man headed into the staff office area for a matter of seconds but it is not believed anything was taken from there.

The pair were in the store for a matter of minutes and made off with approximately £300 in the direction of St Mark’s Park.

The man carrying the machete is described as being tall, wearing black clothes, black gloves and white trainers, with a beige hoodie underneath. He spoke with a local accent.

The second man is described as being shorter, and was wearing all black clothing, with black trainers.

Detective sergeant Adrian Bray said: “Officers attended the scene following the initial 999 call to conduct enquiries – understandably the staff member who was threatened was left feeling very shaken up.

“We have obtained some CCTV images from the premises and we have been conducting patrols since the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing today and we would urge members of the public to take a look at the images, and read the descriptions of those involved – although their faces are hidden in the images, anyone who knows these individuals may well recognise them from these pictures – do you recognise their clothing? Did you see two individuals matching these descriptions late on Tuesday night? Any information you have could be significant in our investigation to help identify those involved.”

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190024770 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

