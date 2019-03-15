Fastned to add five further rapid charger hubs in North East

John Wood

Fastned, which is building a European network of fast charging stations for electric vehicles, has won a second tender in the UK led by the North East Joined Transport Committee.

Fastned will build and operate five fast charging stations (hubs) for electric vehicles across the region. Each station will initially house two 50kW rapid chargers that will deliver 100% renewable electricity.

Fastned intends to build and operate the five fast charging stations in Gateshead, Blyth, Whitley Bay, Washington, and Kingston Park. These fast charging stations will enable fully electric cars to fast charge their batteries and will be added to Fastned’s European network.

The network currently consists of 88 stations in the Netherlands and. Two other Fastned stations are currently under development in Newcastle and Sunderland as part of the Go Ultra Low NE programme.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned, said: “Fastned was founded to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, so we are pleased we can start offering fast charging infrastructure in the north east of England. Reliable fast charging infrastructure will make fully electric vehicles just as practical as cars with internal combustion engines. Fastned has the ambition to build a European network of 1,000 fast charging stations and aims to build more fast charging stations in the UK.

Councillor Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee and leader of Gateshead Council, commented: “The five rapid charging hubs will help further establish the North East of England as a leader in electric mobility and are good news for electric drivers in our region. The hubs can provide electric freedom and ease of travelling for local commuters, commercial fleets, and travellers passing through the region.”

The project is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the UK Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV). The stations will be owned by the North East Joined Transport Committee. Fastned will manage the stations’ design and construction, and operate and maintain them.

