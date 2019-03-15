Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police say fire that has closed forecourt was deliberate

John Wood · 15 March, 2019
Before the fire: Luss Filling Station with the building that burnt down next to it
  (Photo: Roger Cornfoot  )

A fire which has forced the temporary closure of an unmanned 24-hour Gulf filling station near Loch Lomond in Scotland was started deliberately, say police.

Luss Filling station was developed by Certas Energy and Tokheim Solutions for the Luss Estates Company, and opened in July 2016 offering Gulf diesel and unleaded petrol.

On the evening of Sunday March 10 the emergency services were called out to a blaze in the Loch Lomond Adventures building, which is adjacent to the forecourt, and was completely gutted by the fire.

It is reported that the fire started at around midnight and was spotted by a security guard in the nearby Loch Lomond Arms Hotel who ran over and shut the pumps off.

The following day officers from Helensburgh Police said it was believed the fire was deliberate and that a positive line of enquiry had been identified after reviewing CCTV footage nearby.

In a statement, Luss Estates’ chief executive Simon Miller said: “We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to the fire.

“Luss Filling Station will be closed for the immediate future and we will issue an update as soon as we have more information.”

