Lincolnshire Co-op reopens site after £1.6m redevelopment

John Wood · 15 March, 2019
Whaplode Food Store and Filling Station

Lincolnshire Co-op has reopened Whaplode Food Store and Filling Station after a £1.6m redevelopment.

The site on Main Road has been given a major overhaul including the creation of a new, larger food outlet to replace the former kiosk on the site.

It has doubled the retail area, creating room for a much wider selection of food to go, fresh and chilled items, along with takeaway Costa Coffee and goods from producers in the society’s Love Local range.

It has also created roles for eight new colleagues who’ve been recruited to join the six existing members of the team.

The site closed in April 2018 to allow for demolition of the kiosk and construction of the new outlet, along with ground works and installation of a new canopy and fuel pumps. Colleagues at the site were relocated to other Lincolnshire Co-op outlets while this took place.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s store development manager Matt Wilkinson said: “It’s been a long programme of work and we know lots of people are keen to start using our Whaplode Food Store and Filling Station once again.

“We hope customers will like its new look and enjoy picking up food, from a snack on the go to tasty meals for later, from the wider selection on offer.”

