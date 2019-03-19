Sainsbury's and Asda make fuel price strategy commitments to convince CMA over merger

Merril Boulton

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that it will cap its fuel gross profit margin to no more than 3.5 pence per litre for five years, while Asda will guarantee its existing fuel pricing strategy, in a strong rebuttal to the findings of the Competiton and Markets Authority (CMA).

Last month the CMA warned prices could rise at a large number of Sainsbury’s and Asda petrol stations if the proposed merger of the two companies went ahead. In its provisional findings on the deal its investigation of the proposed merger found extensive competition concerns.

However Sainsbury’s and Asda have responded saying they strongly disagree with the CMA’s Provisional Findings and have found the CMA’s analysis of their proposed merger to contain significant errors.

They released a statement which said: “This is compounded by the CMA’s choice of a threshold for identifying competition problems that does not fit the facts and evidence in the case and that is set at an unprecedentedly low level, therefore generating an unreasonably high number of areas of concern.”

In their detailed response to the Provisional Findings, Sainsbury’s and Asda have sought to address these economic and legal errors.

They also responded to the Notice of Proposed Remedies by outlining supermarket and petrol forecourt divestments across both brands that would satisfy reasonable concerns regarding any substantial lessening of competition as a result of the merger by applying a conservative yet reasonable threshold.

Sainsbury’s chief executive, Mike Coupe and Asda chief executive, Roger Burnley said:

“We are trying to bring our businesses together so that we can help millions of customers make significant savings on their shopping and their fuel costs, two of their biggest regular outgoings.

“We are committing to reducing prices by £1 billion per year by the third year which would reduce prices by around 10% on everyday items. We are happy to be held to account for delivering on this commitment and to have our performance independently reviewed and to publish this annually.

“We hope that the CMA will properly take account of the evidence we have presented and correct its errors. We have proposed a reasonable yet conservative remedy package and hope the CMA considers this so that we can deliver the cost savings for customers.”