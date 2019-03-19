Jet welcomes new retail business manager

Merril Boulton

Phillips 66 has appointed Oliver Müller as retail business manager to drive further growth in the company’s UK Jet-branded dealer network. Oliver joins from the company's

Hamburg office in Germany and takes over from Sönke Voges who, following an extended handover period, will return to Germany to take the position of project manager.

Having joined the business in 2002, Oliver has an extensive retail background and has held various roles in the organisation, most recently as procurement lead. In this role he was responsible for strategic and technical procurement of services and materials for Jet’s network in Germany, including managing petrol station construction and equipment for shops, buildings and car wash services. Oliver has also spent time working in the Phillips 66 head office in the United States.

Mary Wolf, managing director UK marketing at Phillips 66 Limited, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Sönke for his fantastic efforts in developing our retail strategy, and I’m very happy to confirm that he will continue to be involved in and dedicated to supporting our retail business.

“Oliver brings a wealth of retail experience and knowledge to the role along with huge passion for the Jet brand, making him ideally placed to execute our exciting plans for the Jet brand and to grow and strengthen our dealer network.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming Oliver to his new role and to a new family life in the UK as Oliver and his family settle in London.”