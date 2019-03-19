Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG agrees maintenance contract with The Premier Group across estate

Merril Boulton · 19 March, 2019
Gareth Owen, MD The Premier Group
  (Photo:  )

The Premier Group has been contracted by the Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK's number one Top 50 Indie, to provide pump maintenance services across the MFG service station

estate.

Like other independent fuel retailers, MFG has a diverse range of pumps of various makes, models and ages, which presents a unique set of challenges to both the retailer and any prospective pump maintenance provider.

However, following an extensive selection process, The Premier Group was chosen for its pump maintenance service due to its business model that is able to overcome these specific challenges. The Premier Group combines a service station construction business with a pump maintenance business, covering all service aspects required by independent fuel retailers.

Gareth Owen, managing director of The Premier Group Service Ltd, said: “All of us at The Premier Group are delighted to extend our relationship with MFG. This latest pump maintenance service contract is testament to the motivation and dedication of The Premier Group team and the business’ unique approach to meet the specific requirements of independent fuel retailers. We look forward to our continued work with MFG.”

Andrew Edwards, MFG’s group infrastructure director, said: “Strategically, The Premier Group is the right fit for the MFG business as it has a proposition clearly differentiated to meet the needs of independent fuel retailers. It has the parts available to fix the broad range of pumps found on the expanded MFG service station estate, which means we can continuously function at the optimum level.”

Kevin Clarke, MFG’s major projects manager (infrastructure), added: “I have worked with The Premier Group Service team previously. Having parts available for next day delivery to site, as well as engineers experienced in fixing a diverse range of pumps, allows me to focus on the business, not the contractor, which is of great benefit to MFG’s operations.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.8557.70132.89121.68
East Midlands130.41132.10120.99
London130.92134.14121.81
North East129.47134.52119.63
North West129.89131.08120.36
Northern Ireland128.4464.90126.23119.33
Scotland130.47133.90120.76
South East131.14134.22122.06
South West130.59131.37121.41
Wales129.62127.41119.99
West Midlands130.2569.90135.09120.96
Yorkshire & Humber129.66133.59120.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

CCTV footage shows staff member hit and r...

Top 50 Indie relaunches Tonbridge site af...

Lincolnshire Co-op reopens site after £1....

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Council to decide on rival M42 motorway s...

CCTV footage shows staff member hit and r...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training