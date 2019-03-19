MFG agrees maintenance contract with The Premier Group across estate

The Premier Group has been contracted by the Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK's number one Top 50 Indie, to provide pump maintenance services across the MFG service station estate.

estate.

Like other independent fuel retailers, MFG has a diverse range of pumps of various makes, models and ages, which presents a unique set of challenges to both the retailer and any prospective pump maintenance provider.

However, following an extensive selection process, The Premier Group was chosen for its pump maintenance service due to its business model that is able to overcome these specific challenges. The Premier Group combines a service station construction business with a pump maintenance business, covering all service aspects required by independent fuel retailers.

Gareth Owen, managing director of The Premier Group Service Ltd, said: “All of us at The Premier Group are delighted to extend our relationship with MFG. This latest pump maintenance service contract is testament to the motivation and dedication of The Premier Group team and the business’ unique approach to meet the specific requirements of independent fuel retailers. We look forward to our continued work with MFG.”

Andrew Edwards, MFG’s group infrastructure director, said: “Strategically, The Premier Group is the right fit for the MFG business as it has a proposition clearly differentiated to meet the needs of independent fuel retailers. It has the parts available to fix the broad range of pumps found on the expanded MFG service station estate, which means we can continuously function at the optimum level.”

Kevin Clarke, MFG’s major projects manager (infrastructure), added: “I have worked with The Premier Group Service team previously. Having parts available for next day delivery to site, as well as engineers experienced in fixing a diverse range of pumps, allows me to focus on the business, not the contractor, which is of great benefit to MFG’s operations.”