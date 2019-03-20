Maxol completes £250k site redevelopment

Maxol, Northern Ireland’s leading family owned forecourt and convenience retailer, has completed a re-development and expansion of its Rosepark Service Station following an

investment of £250,000 as part of an ongoing commitment to provide greater choice and convenience for customers in their stores across Northern Ireland.

The newly extended shop now has a Spar Daily Deli offering customers a range of freshly prepared food including sandwiches, wraps, salads and nourish bowls as well as a range of healthy eating options that include granola, cut fruit and both vegan and vegetarian options.

Rosepark is also now home to an expanded Barista Bar area to ensure customers can enjoy a barista-style coffee when they are on the go, complete with a tasty range of treat bars to complement their delicious coffee.

Maxol CEO, Brian Donaldson, said: “Creating a first-class customer experience coupled with a great convenience offer continues to be a top priority for Maxol. We strive to bring choice, value and freshness to our customers every day so whether shoppers want the convenience of a freshly made sandwich or wrap from the Spar Daily Deli, a barista-style coffee from the Barista Bar or picking up quality ingredients for dinner on their way home, we have a quality range that satisfies every time.

“Maxol has been part of the local community in Northern Ireland for almost 100 years and we are delighted to continue investing in our local service stations and suppliers improving the experience for our customers. It is our aim to have a network of convenience destinations that will continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers across NI.”

Mark McCammond, retail director for Henderson Group, the licensee of Maxol Rosepark service station, said: We’re delighted with the investment that Maxol has made in Rosepark, the contemporary store ‘format’ provides everything busy commuters require on this main arterial route into Belfast. We work hard to meet our customers’ needs and to ensure we have the right fresh food and beverage offering coupled with our excellent customer service which is something we are passionate about.”