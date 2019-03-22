Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ford accelerates plans for electric car production

John Wood · 22 March, 2019
electric car charging

Ford is expanding production of all-electric vehicles after deciding that rapid growth in the market means it needs to accelerate its plans.

It is investing about $900m (£682m) in new production capacity at a plant in Michigan, creating about 900 jobs.

Head of global operations Joe Hinrichs said it had “taken a fresh look” at the growth in electric vehicles.

Ford also said it would start production of autonomous vehicles in about two years.

Last year, Ford set out a long-term plan to invest about $11bn in new vehicle technologies.

Hinrichs said: “When we were taking a look at our $11bn investment in electrification, it became obvious to us that we were going to need a second plant in the not-too-distant future to add capacity for our battery electric vehicles.”

Food Hygiene Training