Applegreen UK wins award for online recruitment

John Wood

Applegreen UK and Blue Octopus, an online recruitment specialist, have won an award at the 15th annual Onrec Annual Online Recruitment Awards.

The ceremony celebrates innovation and achievements within the online sector of the recruitment industry.

Applegreen, along with partners Blue Octopus received the win for “Innovative Use of Social Media in the Recruitment Process Award 2019” with particular reference to the shaping of the online recruitment strategy, successful elevation of the employer brand for Applegreen in the UK market, and the development of Applegreen’s Facebook Careers Page as an information hub for prospective candidates.

Paul Rushton, UK human resources manager at Applegreen, said: “I am delighted to accept the award on behalf of all the recruiting team in Applegreen, and in conjunction with our online recruitment partners Blue Octopus.

“Together we have developed a new approach to the Applegreen UK recruitment strategy and implemented an online information hub that improves the recruitment process for the prospective candidates and ourselves as the recruiters. This prestigious award win has set the benchmark now and will motivate the team to continue driving the digital development for recruitment at Applegreen UK.”

The event was held at The Grange St Paul’s Hotel in London with over 220 people in attendance.

