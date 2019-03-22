Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Applegreen UK wins award for online recruitment

John Wood · 22 March, 2019

Applegreen UK and Blue Octopus, an online recruitment specialist, have won an award at the 15th annual Onrec Annual Online Recruitment Awards.

The ceremony celebrates innovation and achievements within the online sector of the recruitment industry.

Applegreen, along with partners Blue Octopus received the win for “Innovative Use of Social Media in the Recruitment Process Award 2019” with particular reference to the shaping of the online recruitment strategy, successful elevation of the employer brand for Applegreen in the UK market, and the development of Applegreen’s Facebook Careers Page as an information hub for prospective candidates.

Paul Rushton, UK human resources manager at Applegreen, said: “I am delighted to accept the award on behalf of all the recruiting team in Applegreen, and in conjunction with our online recruitment partners Blue Octopus.

“Together we have developed a new approach to the Applegreen UK recruitment strategy and implemented an online information hub that improves the recruitment process for the prospective candidates and ourselves as the recruiters. This prestigious award win has set the benchmark now and will motivate the team to continue driving the digital development for recruitment at Applegreen UK.”

The event was held at The Grange St Paul’s Hotel in London with over 220 people in attendance.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.8557.70132.89121.68
East Midlands130.41132.10120.99
London130.92134.14121.81
North East129.47134.52119.63
North West129.89131.08120.36
Northern Ireland128.4464.90126.23119.33
Scotland130.47133.90120.76
South East131.14134.22122.06
South West130.59131.37121.41
Wales129.62127.41119.99
West Midlands130.2569.90135.09120.96
Yorkshire & Humber129.66133.59120.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Sainsbury's and Asda confirm fuel price s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group awards five-year global contract...

MFG agrees maintenance contract with The...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Sainsbury's and Asda confirm fuel price s...

CCTV footage shows staff member hit and r...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training