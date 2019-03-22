Thieves rip ATM from forecourt while site is open

John Wood

Thieves have ripped out an ATM from a petrol station shop, causing extensive damage to the building, even though it was open and two staff were inside at the time.

Merseyside Police officers are appealing for information after the ATM was stolen from the Spar store at the Texaco service station at Gale Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, in the early hours of Monday March 17.

Police were called to the site at around 1am to reports that a number of offenders were using a JCB digger to remove the ATM from inside the shop.

After removing the ATM, the offenders are believed to have made off in two cars with an unknown amount of money leaving the digger at the scene.

Officers are continuing to analyse CCTV while working with both staff members that were inside the shop at the time of the incident, who were uninjured.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or has information that could help locate those responsible is asked to contact @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting crime ref: 0045 of 17 March.

