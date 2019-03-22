Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Thieves rip ATM from forecourt while site is open

John Wood · 22 March, 2019
police tape

Thieves have ripped out an ATM from a petrol station shop, causing extensive damage to the building, even though it was open and two staff were inside at the time.

Merseyside Police officers are appealing for information after the ATM was stolen from the Spar store at the Texaco service station at Gale Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, in the early hours of Monday March 17.

Police were called to the site at around 1am to reports that a number of offenders were using a JCB digger to remove the ATM from inside the shop.

After removing the ATM, the offenders are believed to have made off in two cars with an unknown amount of money leaving the digger at the scene.

Officers are continuing to analyse CCTV while working with both staff members that were inside the shop at the time of the incident, who were uninjured.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or has information that could help locate those responsible is asked to contact @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting crime ref: 0045 of 17 March.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.8557.70132.89121.68
East Midlands130.41132.10120.99
London130.92134.14121.81
North East129.47134.52119.63
North West129.89131.08120.36
Northern Ireland128.4464.90126.23119.33
Scotland130.47133.90120.76
South East131.14134.22122.06
South West130.59131.37121.41
Wales129.62127.41119.99
West Midlands130.2569.90135.09120.96
Yorkshire & Humber129.66133.59120.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Sainsbury's and Asda confirm fuel price s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group awards five-year global contract...

MFG agrees maintenance contract with The...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Sainsbury's and Asda confirm fuel price s...

CCTV footage shows staff member hit and r...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Jet unveils new image prototype

Government announces new rules for labell...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training