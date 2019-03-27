Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Morrisons to roll out GeniePoint Network rapid chargers

Merril Boulton · 27 March, 2019

ChargePoint Services, owner and operator of the GeniePoint Network, has announced a green transport energy roll-out plan with Morrisons supermarkets to provide rapid electric vehicle charging across its sites, nationwide.

Morrisons will provide its customers with 50-100kW highest-specification rapid chargers, enabling customers to shop in store while their electric vehicle refuels in around 20 minutes. 

Morrisons senior buying manager for Fuel & Services, Andrew Ball, said: “Customers have told us that they want popular and useful services in our stores and we are continuing to listen and respond to that feedback. We recently passed a landmark having introduced over one thousand new and diverse service points to our stores including: parcel collection, holiday money, barbers, car buying and clothes recycling. We are pleased to be working with ChargePoint Services to introduce the GeniePoint Network - electric car chargers to this family of services”.

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said. “We are very pleased to be working with Morrisons, an organisation that is putting into practice its publicised sustainability and customer service strategies. By offering another useful local service, customers are provided with choice for grocery, café and comfort stops, and green vehicle refuelling. Whether they are local residents or a longer distance traveller, Morrisons are supporting drivers making the change to clean transport technology”.

The first GeniePoint Network chargers at Morrisons will be up and running by the end of April 2019, and 100 are expected to be installed by the end of 2019. Drivers can register at www.geniepoint.co.uk, the GeniePoint Network is free to join and there is no monthly fee - drivers pay for what they use.

