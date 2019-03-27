Gulf strengthens south west team with new appointment

Merril Boulton

Gulf Retail has strengthened its team in the south west of England with the appointment of Sam Edwards as regional business manager. Sam re-joins Certas Energy after three years as territory manager with Essar. He previously spent nearly nine years with Certas Energy, working his way successfully from sales teamlLeader to retail area mManager via spells as depot manager and business development manager for Alternative Fuels.

“Sam is an high-calibre individual and he will be a great asset to Gulf Retail and the customers he serves,” explains Craig Nugent, head of dealer sales, Certas Energy. “He left Certas Energy to gain further retail experience and returns at an exciting time in the development of the Gulf brand. I am sure that he will complement and build upon the great work of Shane Bowering, who has recently been promoted, as we continue to grow the Gulf network across the south west.”

Having gained from his experiences with Essar, Sam feels now is the right time to return to the fold as Gulf Retail further develops its retail proposition for dealers.

“It feels good to be ‘home’ among friends and I’m ready to play my part as we grow the Gulf network across the UK,” he explains. “The changes within Gulf Retail in just three years are dramatic, site numbers are up and the brand is going from strength to strength thanks to continued investment from Certas Energy. I’ve now cut my teeth in retail and I’m ready for the challenges ahead. It’s exciting to be a part of such a dynamic brand once again!”

Certas Energy is the UK’s largest independent supplier of fuels and lubricants, including over 500 Gulf branded forecourts within its retail portfolio.