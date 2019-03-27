Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Thieves rip ATM from a forecourt in Northern Ireland

John Wood · 27 March, 2019
site after ATM attack
  (Photo: PSNI )

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland are investigating after an ATM machine was stolen from a forecourt in Irvinestown during the early hours of Sunday 24 March. 

Detective sergeant Brian Reid said: “Thieves used a digger to remove the ‘built in’ cash machine from a filling station on the Dromore Road at around 4:05am causing extensive damage to the building. We believe the culprits used a trailer to remove the ATM from the scene. 

“We also believe the digger was stolen from ground under development nearby. The digger was set alight at the scene immediately after the theft.

“We are investigating whether this ATM theft is linked to any other recent thefts and I want to make a number of appeals today.

“Were you in the Dromore Road, Irvinestown area between 3:30am and 4:10am? Did you see what happened? Did you notice any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in the Irvinestown?

“If you have information which you think could help our investigation, please pick up the phone and call detectives in Omagh CID by calling 101, quoting reference 306 of 24/03/19.”

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Food Hygiene Training