Blowtorch used on forecourt in botched raid

John Wood

Raiders are believed to have used a blowtorch on a forecourt in a bid to steal from a cash machine in West Yorkshire.

The incident took place at about 4am on Friday March 22 at Silsden Self Service Station, in Keighley Road.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Fire damage was caused to the machine in the attack.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who can assist is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190148480, or use the live chat facility at westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

