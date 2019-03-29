Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Nisa to roll out 1,000 Co-op own brand products

John Wood · 29 March, 2019
Nisa Woodman Service Station, Dewsbury Road, Leeds

Nisa has announced that from April 2019 it will roll out approximately 1,000 Co-op own brand products across fresh and ambient, bringing the total number available to Nisa and Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG) retailers to almost 2,000, more than 80% of the Co-op range.

The extended range will be rolled out on a category-by-category basis throughout April.

To aid retailers in meeting the needs of their customers, both Nisa and CSG, have created guides which demonstrate the optimum range of own brand products to stock based on their store size.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to make these additional lines available to our partners,” said Nisa CEO Ken Towle. “A quality own brand range is of strategic importance for the modern convenience store as the customers shopping mission changes. Through this extended range we are giving our partners the opportunity to compete and capitalise on the sales driving potential of the Co-op’s award-winning own brand range.”

“Co-op own brand products have been enormously popular with our retailers and their shoppers,” said Darcy Willson-Rymer, CEO of CSG. “By more than doubling the range available through this launch phase, we are providing fantastic opportunities for our retailers to drive additional footfall and basket spend while also enjoying some great margins.”

