Extra MSA Group reveals plan for services on M62

John Wood

Plans to develop a £50m-plus motorway service area at Junction 11 of the M62 are being put out to public consultation by Extra MSA Group.

The group, which says the development could create up to 250 permanent jobs, is holding two public consultations on the proposals ahead of submitting a planning application later this year.

The proposed services will include a petrol station, food court, retail and leisure units with 700 parking spaces.

Extra claims the proposals would improve road safety by meeting a gap in service areas on the motorway.

Andrew Long, chief executive of Extra MSA Group, said: “In addition to significantly improving road safety on the Motorway Network, this £50m-plus inward capital investment will also deliver new employment opportunities and a range of other important economic benefits for the locality.”

“We would like to invite members of the public to attend our consultation events and have their say on the proposals.”

Keywords: