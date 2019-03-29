Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Gridserve unveils plans for 100 large-scale charging sites

John Wood · 29 March, 2019
Simulation of an Electric Forecourts site
Gridserve has announced plans to build a UK-wide network of more than 100 Electric Forecourts designed specifically for the needs of electric vehicle (EV) drivers, delivering convenient, ultra-fast, low-cost charging for all types of EVs.

Each Electric Forecourt will have dedicated zones for both private and fleet vehicles, such as taxis, buses, delivery vehicles and heavy goods vehicles.

The company says it will take less than 30-minutes to charge most vehicles, and during this time drivers will be able to take advantage of a range of facilities including a coffee shop, fresh food, convenience supermarket, and airport-style lounge with high-speed internet, which will also serve as an education centre and hub to explore a broad range of electric vehicle solutions.

Gridserve’s £1bn programme involves the company building new solar farms to supply the Electric Forecourts, and installing multi-megawatt batteries to provide grid services that support the rapid uptake of EVs and additional renewable energy capacity. Construction is scheduled to start on the first sites later this year.

Toddington Harper, CEO and founder of Gridserve, said: “We plan to make charging electric vehicles as easy as using petrol stations. The latest generation of electric vehicles are awesome, and ready for mainstream adoption, but drivers still worry about if or where they can charge, how long it will take, and what it will cost. We plan to eliminate any range or charging anxiety by building a UK-wide network of customer-focused, new Electric Forecourts that will make it easier and cheaper to use an electric vehicle than a petrol or diesel alternative.

“Within five years we plan to have more than 100 Electric Forecourts in use, with each supported by solar energy and battery storage. This infrastructure will accelerate the electric vehicle revolution, serve the grid, and help the UK meet climate and clean air targets. We are partnering with operators of fleet vehicles, developers, financiers of vehicles and infrastructure, EV manufacturers, retailers, local authorities, and others who share our vision.”

Gridserve is also developing an app to support the driver experience at each Electric Forecourt which will help people to plan journeys better, reserve charging slots, and pay for ancillary on-site services such as car washing. The App will also reward people with Road Miles for using on-site services.

Food Hygiene Training